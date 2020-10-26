A woman was strangled, bitten and kicked during a sustained assault by her partner,when she thought it was safe to go home.

Emyr Wyn Davies, of Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn, was due to stand trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 21, but changed his plea to guilty at the start of the hearing.

Davies, 30, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Newport on July 3.

Ann Griffiths, prosecuting, said the victim and defendant had been in an on/off relationship for five years.

Davies followed the woman when she left her home to clean a holiday-home, and there was an incident which led to a window being damaged.

The woman went to Parrog until she felt it was safe to return home at 2am, but was assaulted by Davies when she got there.

Miss Griffiths said: “She was subjected to an unprovoked repeated assault by the defendant who was at her home address.

“Her bed was flipped and she was strangled.”

The victim was also kicked in her thigh and bitten on her nose, resulting in reddening and bruising.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “The defendant has entered a late guilty plea, he did not want the witness going through the anguish of a trial.

“There was a struggle. The injuries were a scratch to her neck and a small cut to her nose."

He added: “The defendant apologises though me for his behaviour on that occasion. More will be said when he is sentenced.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for a probation report to be completed.

Davies was released on bail until November 11, with the condition not to contact the victim, or go within 50 metres of her home.