Two men arrested at Penally Camp yesterday have been released on bail under the condition they not enter Pembrokeshire.
A large police presence arrived at the asylum seekers' accommodation yesterday (Tuesday, October 20) afternoon.
Around 12 police vehicles were parked outside the gates following the call at around 1.45pm.
Superintendent Anthony Evans said: “Two men arrested after a disturbance within the Penally Asylum Accommodation Centre yesterday (Tuesday, 20 October) have been released on police bail with the condition not to enter Pembrokeshire.
“The 22-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of affray, and the 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, will not be returning to the Penally site.
“Investigations are ongoing.”