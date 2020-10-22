THE chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council has paid tribute to Pembrokeshire County Council’s chief executive Ian Westley, who is leaving the authority.

Following the surprise announcement in September that Ian Westley will step down by the end of November the council approved a £95,000 pay out for the departing chief.

Councillor Dr Simon Hancock told a recent virtual meeting of the full council that Mr Westley – who leaves his post at the end of November – was extremely popular with staff of all grades and departments

He went on: “Mr Westley is a man who couples first rate strategic management skills with inter-personal skills.

“This authority will certainly miss him, and we are all extremely grateful for what he has done for Pembrokeshire County Council.

“It is very sad to see him go and on behalf of all officers and members I’d like to say a huge thank you.”

The chairman referred to a report issued earlier that week, in which officers used the words “integrity,” “professionalism,” and “commitment” to describe Mr Westley.

Cllr Hancock added: “It was best put by the head of legal and democratic services who said that Ian’s departure would be a huge loss, and that he was a remarkable person who brought humanity and true leadership to the authority.

“These words will ring through for all of us I’m sure.”

Mr Westley was appointed chief executive in July, 2015, having held the post of acting head of paid service for several months previously.

He joined Pembrokeshire County Council in 2003 as director of transportation, housing and environment having been assistant director of technical services at the City and County of Swansea.

A native of Newport, Gwent, he previously worked for Gwent County Council; Newport County Borough Council and the City and County of Swansea Council.