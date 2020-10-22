MEMBERS of the public are being reminded that under the new Welsh Government restrictions exercise should be taken locally, from home or as close to home as possible.
The ‘firebreak’ lockdown will come into force from 6pm tomorrow, Friday, October 23.
No journeys of any significant distance should be taken to exercise in the countryside or at beauty spots.
Residents should also not arrange to meet other households for exercise or at a play area.
At play areas residents are also encouraged to carry and use hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing of everyone over 11.
Pembrokeshire County Council has also said that people should avoid busy play areas wherever possible.