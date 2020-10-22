POLICE are appealing for information after several youths were seen causing criminal damage at Milford Haven Marina.
The youths were also seen throwing trolleys into the Docks, smashing glass bottles and climbing aboard a fishing trawler.
The incidents happened at Milford Haven Marina, Milford Docks and Havens Head retail park from 5pm on Saturday, October 10 through to 4am on Sunday, October 11.
Police received a number of reports regarding the anti-social behaviour and are currently reviewing CCTV to identify offenders.
If you have any information in relation to these incidents, please contact Milford Haven Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101.
A spokesperson added: “Anti-social behaviour and criminal activity affecting our communities will not be tolerated and Police remain committed to eradicating such incidents.”