ALL outdoor elements of Scolton Manor are among some of the services staying open during Wales’ ‘firebreak’ lockdown.
The car park at Scolton, along with the play area and walled garden will remain open, but the Manor House, Beekeeping Centre, Tea Room and Welcome Centre/Shop will be closed.
It is one of a number of Pembrokeshire County Council car parks, toilets, play areas and parks that will remain open.
Work will also continue at PCC construction sites over the ‘firebreak’ period, as well as highway maintenance and environmental cleansing.
Haverfordwest Farmers’ Market will continue every Friday between 9am-2pm at Castle Square, Haverfordwest. See more information, including details on how to pre-order from producers at the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Haverfordwestfarmersmarket
For more details on Pembrokeshire County Council service changes between October 23 and November 9, see: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/emergency-planning/service-changes