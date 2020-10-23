A SPORTING challenge at Valero Refinery Pembroke has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

The money was raised for the DPJ Foundation, the refinery’s charity of the year, after employees took part in a sporting challenge during August and September.

Valero’s Volunteer Council (VVC) challenged staff to raise money by completing a challenge of their choice.

Open to individuals and teams, activities ranged from walking the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path, completing the Ironman course, running at least two miles every day and travelling 1000 miles using human power alone.

The event raised £10,000.

DPJs manager Kate Miles said: “We are absolutely bowled over by the fantastic fundraising efforts of the Valero volunteers.

“We cannot believe the amount that has been raised and this will make such a difference to us to enable us at the DPJ Foundation to keep helping the agricultural community in Pembrokeshire and in Wales with their mental health by providing counselling and mental health awareness training.

“We think it is particularly fitting that much of the funds raised were the result of a fitness challenge as exercise has been shown to improve mental wellbeing.”

Refinery manager Ed Tomp presented a cheque to the charity’s manager Kate Miles recently.

He said: “The way the workforce embraced this challenge shows how everyone at the refinery pulls together to help others.

“The DPJ is foundation is a very worthy charity and it is vital that we all recognise the importance of mental health. The pandemic has shone a light on these issues and Pembroke Refinery is delighted to help continue to raise awareness.”