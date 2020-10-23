PAUL Sartori Hospice at Home was recently presented with a fabulous cheque from Malcolm Powell, a local classic car enthusiast.

Malcolm successfully organised two classic vehicle shows, and an end of season vehicle run this year while adhering to Covid-19 safety guidelines.

The Classic Vehicle Shows were held on Saturday, June 20, and Saturday, August 22, with the end of season run being held on Saturday, September 5 from The Plough Inn, Sageston.

Classic Car enthusiasts did not let the Covid-19 pandemic hold them back and when restrictions were lifted and it was safe to do so, social distancing shows and a run took place under the watchful eye of Malcom and his team.

More than 50 cars took to the roads during the September charity run. the mal powell charity run, starting from Sageston, taking in Pembroke, Bosherston and Castlemartin, before returning to Sageston.

The group raised £800 for the local charity - Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, which included generous donations from Juliet Mathias, Carew Castle Tea Rooms and Ian Lupsom.

Phil Thompson MBE, a Trustee on behalf of Paul Sartori Hospice at Home met with Malcolm and the classic car team for a masked, socially distanced cheque presentation. Phil said: “It costs nearly £3,000 a day to run our Hospice at Home services, and funds are needed now more than ever before.

“Our fundraising events have come to a halt and our stores can only open for 60 per cent of our normal trading hours. Thanks to Malcom Powell for organising these events and adhering to the social distance and Covid-19 safety guidelines to raise vital funds for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.