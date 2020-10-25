The Sunday Remembrance Service and parade have been cancelled in Haverfordwest.

Haverfordwest Town Council has asked that, in the interest of safeguarding the community, people not gather at the Cenotaph on Sunday, November 8 or Wednesday, November 11, but instead to pay respects to those who have fallen at home.

A town council spokesperson said: "We have made the decision to cancel the Sunday Remembrance Service with Parade and all of the customary Remembrance Services in Haverfordwest in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Poppy wreaths can still be laid at the Cenotaph at the discretion of each individual/representative whilst adhering to current Government Covid-19 Regulations, notably those relating to social gatherings and social distancing.

"Wreaths can be ordered by contracting Peter Bannister, Poppy Appeal Organiser, on 01437 751332.

"Poppies and pins are available in outlets which are permitted to remain open and can also be ordered online at rbl.org.uk/poppyappeal

"A private Remembrance Service will be held in St David’s Church, which will be by invitation only to comply with current Government Regulations relating to Covid-19."

The service will be recorded and posted on the Facebook pages of Haverfordwest Royal British Legion and the town council

The mayor and Chairman of the Haverfordwest Branch of the Royal British Legion will lay wreaths on behalf of the community on Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph, whilst complying with Government regulations.