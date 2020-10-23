PEOPLE who live by the coast are being warned not to take any unnecessary risks during the ‘firebreak’ lockdown, which comes into effect today, October 23.

Under the lockdown rules, people can exercise but it must be done close to home.

With the half term break coinciding with the firebreak, the RNLI is asking people who are able to visit the coast to exercise caution.

From today, volunteer RNLI crews will no longer exercise but will still answer emergency calls to anyone in danger.

The charity is asking the people of Wales to play their part and take responsibility for themselves and their families to avoid any unnecessary risk to them and to our lifeboat crews.

Chris Cousens, RNLI Water Safety Lead says: “Those lucky enough to have a beach or coastal path within walking distance from their home, might want to use this space to exercise with consideration of the Government’s guidance.

“However, we would ask that you consider carefully whether you need to visit the beach, the coast or go into the water in case you get into difficulty.

“Please avoid taking unnecessary risks which would put pressure on our volunteer lifeboat crews and other front-line services and puts them at risk of being exposed to Coronavirus.

“Please ensure you check tide times and your route before you leave and be aware of your surroundings while out.”

RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews from Flint to Penarth have been rescuing people throughout the pandemic. It has also been a busy summer for RNLI lifeguards who have continued to operate in a challenging environment.