ANOTHER 31 cases of coronavirus were reported by Public Health Wales today (October 23) across the Hywel Dda Health Board.

Across the Hywel Dda area, Ceredigion saw seven new cases, Carmarthenshire 23, and Pembrokeshire one.

To date, 2,277 cases have been recorded across the three counties - 510 in Pembrokeshire, 1,566 in Carmarthenshire and 201 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 761 cases of coronavirus were confirmed today from 10,719 tests. To date, 40,253 people have been confirmed to have had the virus in Wales.

Thirteen deaths due to the virus were reported to PHW, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,756.

The Hywel Dda health board area has reported two more deaths, bringing its total to 71 deaths to date.

Public Health Wales now publishes maps of cases for individual areas within local authority areas, allowing members of the public to see the rate of infection within their locality.

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is reminding people that fire-break restrictions come into effect in Wales at 6pm today (Friday 23 October), and will last until the start of Monday 9 November.

“We urge the public to stick to the new rules, which are vital to help us regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives “Although national and local measures have made a difference, further action is now needed. Cases continue to rise in Wales, hospital admissions are increasing, including those into critical care, and sadly so are the numbers of people dying from the virus.

“Under the rules, people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes. They must not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with.

“Certain businesses and venues, including bars, restaurants and most shops must close.

“Secondary schools will provide learning online only for the week after half-term, other than for children in years seven and eight. Primary schools and childcare settings will remain open.

“Face coverings continue to be mandatory in the indoor public spaces that remain open, subject to certain exemptions and exceptions, including on public transport and in taxis.

“More information about the new rules is available at the Welsh Government website.

“NHS Wales is still here to help you if you need care, and it’s important you continue to attend appointments and seek help for urgent medical issues. You can leave your home to access local health services, including your GP surgery, dentist, optometrist or other health service. You should phone beforehand and follow any guidance your local surgery, dentist, optometrist or health service has put in place to protect you and staff, including the need to keep 2m away from other patients.

“It’s especially important to look after our mental health and wellbeing at this time. You can find sources of advice and guidance on our website if you need some help or are worried about a loved one.

“If you or a member of your household develop symptoms of the Coronavirus, such as a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.

“Helpful advice and support is available via the NHS COVID-19 app. As well as providing alerts if you have been in contact with someone with Coronavirus, the app will also tell you the current risk level in your area.

“Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.”