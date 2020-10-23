A key regeneration project in Haverfordwest has received planning permission from Pembrokeshire County Council.

The Western Quayside scheme aims to transform the town’s riverside area by carrying out a major redevelopment of the former Ocky White department store and revitalising the public realm.

The £6.287m development is being led by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Rachel Moxey, head of economic development and regeneration, said the project addressed a long-term blight to the town.

“This is a physical demonstration of the County Council’s commitment to promote and provide for a prosperous future for Haverfordwest,” she said.

“The project aims to create a vibrant, attractive environment on the quayside with plenty of space for pedestrians, interesting and appealing shops and opportunities for businesses to invest.”

Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet Member with responsibility for economic development, said the scheme is an integral part of the authority’s vision to revitalise Haverfordwest town centre.

“The Covid pandemic has made it even more necessary for the Council as well as the government to be proactive and invest in the local economy.

“This scheme is just part of our wider plan to transform our key town centres, offer a new type of built environment and ensure Pembrokeshire is a great place to visit, live and work.”

Local county councillor Tom Tudor welcomed the news. “With this development, and combined with other initiatives such as the new Castle Lake – Castle Square walk way link, I am very optimistic that Haverfordwest Town Centre will become a thriving commercial and residential location of choice with a resilient, vibrant community, creating a distinct destination and sense of place,” he said.

The Western Quayside is among several ongoing regeneration schemes being led by the County Council.

Other projects include the £6m regeneration of the South Quay site in Pembroke, a new Food Park at Withybush, and a green infrastructure project in Haverfordwest.