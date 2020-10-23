COMMUNITY groups in Milford Haven are being encouraged to apply for funding to help with projects or improve the community.

The money has been made available by the Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn.

Milford Haven Neighbourhood Policing Team has set up an initiative for residents of the community to have their say in where the money should go.

Through this ‘Milford Haven Working Together’ has been created and is offering community groups the chance to apply for funds up to £1000 through the Participatory Budgeting process.

Participatory Budgeting is a democratic way of empowering communities by allowing them to bid for money to fund projects that meet the theme of the planning group.

The themes are Community Safety, Vulnerability, Children and youth Engagement.

Any person and or community group can bid for a share of the grant. All bids must be able to demonstrate that they meet the criteria of the bidding process and overarching themes.

A Steering Group has been set up with representatives from the community who have decided the criteria for the application forms. They will also then sift through these where they are then put out to the public to decide who gets the grants. The steering group shapes the project making it a community driven project for the community for Milford Haven.

Those in the steering group are PCSO Rachel O’Neill, Sarah Harvey – PAVS, Colin Sharp – Milford Haven Town Councillor, Terry Davies – Milford Haven Mayor, Dayle Gibby – Milford Youth Matters, Jennifer Barfoot – South West Wales Connected, Damien Golden – PCC Play Partnership, Rose Gray – Milford Haven Town Councillor, Caitlyn Arran - Young Person Representative, Representatives from Port of Milford Haven and South Hook LNG Terminal.

Application Forms can be found online on the Dyfed Powys Police Website in the Milford Haven Section, you can email milfordhavenworkingtogether@outlook.com or pop into Milford Haven Police Station for a copy.

All application forms must be received by 5pm on November 6, 2020.

Completed forms can be emailed to the above email address or sent to Milford Haven Police Station, 137 Charles Street, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, SA732HP.

Please mark the envelope for FAO PCSO Rachel O’Neill 8003 MHWT Application Form. All application forms must be accompanied with a three-minute visual recording. This is your chance to sell your idea to the public. Get creative to grab the interest of the online audience.

All applicants will be contacted after the sifting stage and if your application has met the criteria the bid will progress to the public vote. The voting will be held online and all members of Milford Haven Community are invited to vote on the projects being presented. Votes will be collated and the winning projects announced on the same day.

The project has already been funded by The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed Powys Police, South Hook LNG Terminal, Port of Milford Haven and South West Wales Connected.

A total of £18,300 has been raised so far and is available for the Milford Haven Community.

If you would like more information, have a look at the Facebook Page ‘Milford Haven Working Together’, we can answer any questions on there or alternatively please contact PCSO Rachel O’Neill at Milford Haven Police Station.