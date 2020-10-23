A PERFORMING arts school has donated £200 to the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven thanks to its summer project.

During July and August 2020, Pembrokeshire based Limelight School for Performing Arts, hosted a virtual summer school.

For five weeks students from across the UK took part in weekly hour-long workshops with a variety of performers, including West End professionals, an award-winning film director and an international renowned choreographer.

The students were taught dances from the West End musicals “Big”, “Starlight Express” and “Matilda”.

They also undertook an acting for camera workshop and a session on how to choreograph a musical.

The culmination of the summer was a 5-day digital workshop with theatre composer and renowned singing teacher, Emma Trow; actor and puppeteer recently returned from the international tour of “War Horse”, Samuel Parker; choreographer and dancer, Finola Findlay (FF Dancers) and principal of the school, Musical Director, Angharad Sanders.

Students were given the option of filming their work in the final week to create a bespoke, original, concept musical, reflecting on their time in Lockdown. The final video reflects the sheer passion, determination and talent that these young artists exude.

‘The Covid Chronicles’ is now available to watch on YouTube and showcases original choreography, song writing, puppetry, singing, acting and creativity in abundance.

Musical Director Angharad Sanders said: “The aim of the summer was to offer inspiration and creativity to all young artists with a passion to perform, and to support our performers and creatives in this time of crisis for the arts. We were also extremely lucky to receive financial support for the project from very generous patrons from Wales, and the United States.

“This allowed Limelight to offer this workshop for the minimal cost to families, whilst supporting our professional artists.

“The outcome of the project was fantastic, and also allowed us to donate £200 to our local venue, the Torch Theatre, to support its work during this current time of closure.”