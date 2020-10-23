FOLLOWING on from its summer school, Limelight will be hosting two new events as the county goes back into lockdown.
The first is a poetry writing competition, open to anyone under the age of 18, and to be judged by composer/writer, Emma Trow and acclaimed published poet, Emma Bisson.
Each entrant must send their poem to the school before November 1, and the poem should be inspired by the theatre ghost light at Christmas.
The winning entry will be performed by the School’s Tuesday evening class in their winter cabaret, and they will receive bespoke artwork inspired by their written words, penned by West End star, Colin Burnicle.
Limelight will also continue its West End in Wales workshops on Zoom, with performer and dance captain of “Pretty Woman: The Musical”, Katie Bradley.
Katie is an exceptional performer and will be running a dance workshop on October 29.
This workshop costs £15, for more information on either of these exciting projects, please message the school direct.