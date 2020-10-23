A NEW project has been developed to help avert youth homelessness.

It has been created by the County Council’s Youth Support team and provides an opportunity for young people to participate in a range of interactive activities aimed at developing their independent living skills.

The Youth Service has worked with partners in Learning Pembrokeshire to design a Virtual Learning Platform.

Participants can access this on any smart device, using technologies they interact with on an everyday basis.

Once they reach key milestones in this platform they are invited to a newly developed Independent Living Centre where they can both demonstrate these freshly acquired skills and continue to learn new ones.

James White, the Council’s Deputy Chief Education Officer responsible for the Youth Service and Learning Pembrokeshire, said: “I’m really pleased that both services are working together to deliver this vital work.

“Learning Pembrokeshire’s virtual learning platform is attracting interest from a range of partners, and the efforts of the Youth Service to tackle youth homelessness have received national acclaim – this work is more important now than ever before.”

Engagement in this course then gives young people access to another innovative initiative - a furniture and equipment library.

Again run by the Youth Service, this scheme lets young people loan items needed to turn their accommodation into comfortable homes for free.

This gives them an opportunity to continue to develop their skills with the support of youth workers, while avoiding the trap of high interest credit to furnish and equip their homes.

David Walker, the Youth Homelessness Co-ordinator, said: “Furnishing and equipping a home can be expensive. Young people need to develop a range of skills including budgeting when making the transition to running their own homes.

“This scheme allows them to develop a sense of emotional investment in their properties whilst continuing to upskills themselves with the support of youth workers.”