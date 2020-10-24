PEMBROKESHIRE Coast National Park planners have disagreed with officers who urged the go-ahead to be given for affordable homes in Manorbier.

The authority's development management committee last Wednesday, October 21, voted to refuse the outline plan for the properties - together with a full application for upgrading 85 caravan pitches from temporary to static year-round at Buttyland Caravan and Camping Park.

The application will now be subject to a 'cooling-off' period, and will be back in front of the committee at its next meeting.

The plans for the park have been in the pipeline for some time,and In September, the committee members held a site visit and the 'hybrid application' was then recommended by officers for delegated approval.

The proposal includes outline planning for 14 affordable units, full planning for upgrading the existing caravan park from 85 temporary pitches to 85 year round static caravans and full planning for a new sewage pumping station.

A mix of two, three and four bedroom houses are planned along with a number of one and two bedroom bungalows, with car parking and gardens.

A similar plan was turned down in January 2019 after another had been withdrawn before a decision was made the previous year.

Objections were received from the Friends of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, a number of local residents and Manorbier Community Council, which was against the proposals on the grounds of over-development of the site and lack of traffic impact assessment.

The committee was recommended to delegate the plans to officers to grant approval, subject to a variety of conditions on the affordable homes and the completion of a Section 106 agreement within three months.

However, the application will now be discussed by the development management committee at its next meeting, which is due to take place on December 9.