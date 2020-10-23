A PEMBROKE man who got behind the wheel of his car after drinking two bottles of wine, mounted pavements and crashed into two parked vehicles has been banned from driving.

Andrew McAteer, of The Green in Pembroke, put the safety of pedestrians at risk as he mounted kerbs on the wrong side of the road in an attempt to get away from Dyfed-Powys Police officers on September 19.

The 43-year-old was brought to the attention of the Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit when he pulled out in front of a marked police vehicle so suddenly it caused the driving officer to break sharply.

Because of the way the vehicle was being driven, officers illuminated their blue lights to indicate that he should pull over and stop.

However, McAteer did not comply.

PC Richard Mycroft said: “McAteer led officers on a pursuit of approximately 1.5 miles around the streets of Pembroke Dock.

“He was seen to mount the kerb and drive on the wrong side of the road, also colliding with two parked vehicles.

“It was only when he turned into a dead-end car park that he came to a stop.

“His manner of driving was incredibly dangerous and reckless – putting a number of people at risk.”

The defendant finally stopped in a car park off Western Way, where he left the car and tried to run from officers.

He was taken to the ground and attempts were made to carry out a breath test.

PC Mycroft said: “As I was preparing the breathalyser, he said: ‘I’m over the limit and that’s all I’m saying’, before refusing to be tested.

“He added ‘it doesn’t matter, I’m losing my licence’ when asked if he was refusing to provide a sample’.”

McAteer was arrested for failing to provide a roadside specimen of breath, and was taken to custody, where he also refused to provide a blood sample.

Despite having no recollection of the incident, the defendant said he had drunk two bottles of wine that day and admitted the offences.

He was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop when requested by police, failing to stop following a collision, and failing to provide a sample of breath.

He appeared at Swansea Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday, October 22.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months, and was disqualified from driving for three years.

He must also complete a rehabilitation activity requirement, an alcohol treatment course, and must sit an extended driving test.