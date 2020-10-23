POLICE officers will be visiting Johnston next week as part of their ‘street of the week’ initiative.
Milford Haven’s neighbourhood policing team (NPT) will be conducting extra patrols with its mobile police station along with Pembrokeshire County Council housing officers.
Moors Road, Silverdale Close and the Silverdale Lodge have been selected for the week-long visit between October 26 and November 1.
Police say that this is in response to concerns raised by locals.
Enhanced security measures have recently been put in place at the Silverdale Lodge following a number of incidents.
Due to covid-19 rules the police’s street briefing, usually held at the end of the week, will not take place.
Residents are instead asked to contact the neighbourhood policing team with any specific issues they may have and a telephone call or personal visit can be made.
You can contact the NPT on MilfordHavenNPT@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.