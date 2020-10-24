FIRST Cymru will be operating a temporary reduced service during the national ‘firebreak’ lockdown period.

The reduction in services will start from Sunday, October 25 until the start of Monday, November 9.

The bus operator will revert services to their current service levels after the firebreak period ends.

The company has made the arrangements after the government asked bus and train operators to reduce services during the firebreak to highlight the government’s ‘stay at home’ message.

Jane Reakes-Davies, First Cymru’s Managing Director said: “We ask that customers use our services during the firebreak lockdown for essential travel only.

“We are prioritising our services to ensure that key workers can get to and from work, and university students and staff can also travel between the University and campus.”

The service changes will come into effect on Sunday, October 25. To view the timetables that will be running, customers are advised to visit the dedicated COVID-19 customer information webpage on First Cymru’s website.

Due to the speed with which these changes are being implemented, the company’s journey planner and space checker tools may not be accurate.

Similarly, timetables displayed at bus stops may also not be displaying the correct information for the duration of the lockdown.

The company apologises for any inconvenience this causes. The First Bus online app will still show in real time how many seats are available on buses, if the wheelchair space is in use or not and how long until it is due to arrive at a bus stop.