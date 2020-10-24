GETTING out and about has taken on a new importance in recent months, and as Wales enters its firebreak lockdown, a fundraising sporting challenge is about to get underway.

The November Challenge began in 2015 with the aim of getting people outside for a month of exercise, and has seen thousands of people take to the streets to complete a minimum of a mile a day.

Running parallel is the endurance event aptly known as The Beast, which only 10 runners have been able to complete.

It involves an extra mile each day, adding up to a total of 465 miles in a month.

The final day of the whole challenge will see all The Beast runners covering the final 30 miles together, joining up with the November Challenge runners at the end of the run -in line with whatever Covid-19 restrictions are in place at the time.

The Beast has already seen Wales’ legendary winger Shane Williams and former captain Ryan Jones sign up, with a few more celebrity faces on the brink of the challenge.

This year's chosen charities are the Make a Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to seriously-ill children, and mental health charity Mind.

The November Challenge's founder, Matthew Evans of Pembrokeshire-based Activity Wales Events, said:

“We are delighted to be able to open the event and give people something to strive and train for in November.

"We are more than aware of the effects of lockdown on thousands of people, so being able to do this locally, wherever you are in the world, means we are able to deliver the challenge.

"Being able to get together within your household and get out every day is at the very heart of why the November Challenge was created.

"Over the past few years, together, we have raised thousands for local and children's charities, including Thyroid Cancer Wales, Calm (Challenge Against Living Miserably) and Challenge Aid where we built a school and funded the teaching and books for three years."

Maya Thomas from Make a Wish Foundation said that more than 2,000 seriously-ill children had turned to them for a wish before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

She added: "The restrictions and impact of Covid-19 meant we were unable to grant wishes in the same way. Our wish-granting team have been working hard with families and the wish children over the past couple months. Now, over 200 wishes have now been changed, meaning we are able to give hope when the wish children need us most.

"Because of continued support from the public and the November Challenge, we will once again bring happiness to children with a critical illness.

Lucy Lloyd, senior community fundraising officer for Mind said: "During such a difficult and uncertain time when poor mental health is on the rise, donations are now needed more than ever

"Thefundraising will help us to support more people living with mental health problems, and those who care for them.

"Through our support services and our network of 130 local Minds in Wales and England, we provide help to allow people experiencing mental health problems to live life as fully as possible. We won’t give up until everyone experiencing a mental health problem gets the support and respect they deserve.

To enter the November Challenge and The Beast visit www.novemberchallenge.com