RSPCA rescuers in Wales will continue to respond to emergencies and cruelty calls during the upcoming ‘firebreak’ lockdown.

The animal welfare charity has reassured animal lovers they will still be dealing with emergency calls made to their helpline as usual in Wales despite the new restrictions. The RSPCA frontline rescuers - along with staff who work in animal centres/clinics - are classed as key workers.

Charity shops - which are run by RSPCA branches across Wales - will be closed along with other non-essential retail. The new rules also state that vets can remain open but pet owners should only seek treatment for animals if it is urgent and cannot be deferred until after 9 November, when the ‘firebreak’ is scheduled to end.

People have been told they can leave home as often as they like to exercise during the 'firebreak' - but this must start and finish at home. For dog walkers, there will be no limits on the distance people can walk during this exercise.

Livestock and horse owners are allowed to tend to their animals but are being asked to limit their movement outside the home or farm. The RSPCA encourages horse owners to think about buddying up with other owners - further advice can be found on the Welsh Government website.

Chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said: “As we approach this ‘firebreak’ lockdown in Wales we want to reassure everyone that our dedicated team of frontline staff will continue to provide care for the most vulnerable animals in Wales and respond to calls to our cruelty line.

“Animal cruelty does not stop for Covid-19, and neither will we. However, we all have an important part to play in stopping the spread of this virus - so our animal centres at Bryn-Y-Maen and Newport will need to close during this firebreak lockdown.

“We appreciate this is another unsettling time for animal owners and urge everyone to seek the advice and guidance ahead of these upcoming two weeks.”

Following the new restrictions RSPCA Cymru is urging local authorities to explore relaxing locally imposed restrictions on where dogs can be walked.

Many Councils have previously introduced Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) to stop dogs being walked in certain areas - including on local sports pitches. However, if these measures were temporarily relaxed, they would help stop unnecessary travel and to keep dog walkers exercising within their immediate communities.

What people can do if they’re struggling to care for their pets:

• Ask friends and family for help

• Contact a vet about payment plans, discounts or vouchers for neutering or any other treatment needed

• Get in touch with local rehoming charities for advice

• Visit the RSPCA website for welfare advice