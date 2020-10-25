CRICKET teams across the county have been getting some new equipment thanks to the Cam Nesa project.

Young people, working through the project, have learned how to build benches which have been donated to the clubs.

Cresselly, Crymych and Llanrhian have so far been given one of the benches made.

Participants Caleb, Erin, Robbie and Oran have been working hard in the workshop, exploring introductions to various trades to gain skills, knowledge and experience in carpentry, plumbing, brick laying, basic electrics and skimming.

The group has also been busy painting and decorating.

They have been taking part in a Trade Skills programme funded by Cam Nesa, a European Funded project working with young people aged 16 to 24 who are not in employment, education or training.

While learning new skills they have also been gaining qualifications to prepare them for the world of work.

Working closely with Celtic Training in Narberth, the team has learned how to build benches which are being donated to cricket clubs in the county.

The clubs have thanked the group for their hard work.

The Cam Nesa team said: “We are delighted to be able get out and about in the rural areas of the county to deliver programmes on the road.

“Through these difficult times, it’s great to see that we are covering all areas of the county, working closely with various communities and being able to give back brings a great sense of pride and achievement for the young people engaging on the project.”