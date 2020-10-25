NEYLAND Town Council has called on residents to help spread some festive cheer this year by putting up lights in their windows and gardens.
Some have already said that they will put up more lights than usual to help brighten up their street.
Lights could be put on windows, trees or on the fronts of houses.
The Town Council has also agreed to light up the woodland at the entrance to the marina.
At its meeting in September, the town council agreed to purchase its lights for the town despite calls for less to be used.
There will be no Santa's Grotto this year but there will be an extended tour of Neyland by Santa in his sleigh.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment