WITH over 830,000 signatures, the UK Government is set to debate the petition which calls for the expansion of the free school meals scheme.
Although the petition aims to extend the scheme in England, many people from west Wales have already signed it to show their support.
519 people from the Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency have signed the petition while a further 525 from the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire constituency have done so.
705 signatures have come from Ceredigion while 471 have signed from the Carmarthen East and Dinefwr constituency.
Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford has called on the Government to extend its scheme in England to help protect more vulnerable kids.
A vote in parliament failed with 322 MPs voting against extending the scheme.
261 voted in favour of extending the free school meals scheme throughout all school holidays until Easter 2021.
The Welsh Government has already done just that with an extra £11m being put aside to cover the costs.
