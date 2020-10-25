A PUB in Fishguard has barred two MPs from its establishment after they voted not to extend the UK Government’s Free School Meals scheme for children in England.

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb abstained while the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart voted against.

The Globe in Fishguard has now barred the MPs for life as a result.

The pub’s owner Jean Morris said: “Luckily for Mr Crabb and Mr Hart's constituents the Welsh Government will ensure that any children in need in Pembrokeshire and South Carmarthenshire will have food over the holidays, so Mr Hart's voting against extending the free school meal in holidays scheme, and Mr Crabb's abstention from voting, will not affect Pembrokeshire families.

“Mr Crabb likes to remind voters at every election of his childhood spent living in social housing, in a single parent family in receipt of benefits, so one might imagine he would emphasise and have bothered to ensure children in the same situation as he found himself do not go hungry.”

She concluded by saying: “We feel we have no option but to impose a lifetime ban.”

The Welsh Government has already pledged to extend free school meals throughout all school holidays until Easter 2021.

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has been campaigning for vulnerable children across England to be protected by extending the scheme.

Following the vote, a pub in Yorkshire also banned local MP and chancellor Rishi Sunak.