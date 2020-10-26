A MEMBER of staff who works at Neyland and Johnston Doctors’ Surgery has tested positive for coronavirus.
The surgeries will now be closed so that a deep clean can be done, in accordance with guidance from Public Health Wales.
Members of the public are asked not to call the surgeries about booked appointments as the practice will ring regarding rearrangements.
You must only phone the surgery if your call is essential.
A spokesperson added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding at this difficult time. Your safety is of paramount importance to us.”