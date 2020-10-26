A FAMILY drove all the way from Sussex to west Wales in the first hours of the Welsh firebreak lockdown.
During the early hours of Saturday, police pulled the car-load up on the A40 at Whitland.
Officers said: "Despite being aware of the national lockdown, they travelled over five hours for a non-essential reason. The occupants were suitably advised and escorted out of county."
People are asked to keep police phone lines clear for emergency calls.
They stated: "For information on travel restrictions, go to gov.wales/coronavirus - our control room staff cannot answer these questions for you.
"If you need to report a breach of the regulations, please use our online form via bit.ly/DPPCovid19.