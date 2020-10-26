A lockdown spin while mixing with the wrong crowd led to a chef being found in possession of Class A drugs.

Daniel Henry Samuel Smith, formerly of Fishguard, now of The Cross, Nympsfield, Gloucestershire, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, October 26.

Smith, 28, pleaded guilty to cocaine possession.

Ann Griffiths, prosecuting, said police dogs discovered cocaine after a vehicle driven by Smith was stopped on the A40 near Haverfordwest at 3.30pm on April 26.

White powder weighing 4.4 grams was found in Smith’s wallet, which was revealed to be cocaine, and a wrap containing a mixture of cocaine and boric acid was found in the car door.

A further 10.2 grams of cocaine was found when officers searched the property where Smith was staying.

When interviewed, Smith stated he had picked up some friends and went out for a spin on the day in question, after attending a house party.

He added he had paid £50 for the drugs which were for his own personal use.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Smith pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity but disputed the weight of the drugs, and was unaware the bag found in the door contained cocaine.

“At the time Mr Smith was going to a bad patch, he had recently split up from his partner.

“It was during lockdown and he was mixing with the wrong people and doing things he should not have been.”

Mr Webb added that Smith had now turned his life around and was working as a chef in Gloucester.

“He is staying out of trouble and meeting his responsibilities.”

Magistrates fined Smith £370 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £37 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.