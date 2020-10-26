AN eyesore site at the gateway to Narberth finally looks set for redevelopment.

The town's old primary school has fallen into disrepair since it closed its doors over 12 years ago.

But a full planning application for shops and housing, with a new home for Narberth's community library, has now been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council.

The proposal has been submitted by Narberth businessman Andrew Rees on behalf of a local consortium, which, in 2018, was appointed as the preferred developer of the site by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The old school building, on Moorfield Road, has been surrounded by uncertainty for several years.

Plans for a mixed housing and retail development, with a Sainsbury’s Local as its cornerstone, collapsed in May 2016 after the supermarket chain pulled out because of lack of progress by the then preferred developer.

Following this, the county council, as the site's owners, marketed it through a national agent and has also been the subject of a community engagement event in Narberth to find out what the public would like to do with the site.

The new application seeks approval for conversion and redevelopment for retail (class A1, A2 and A3 uses), residential - eight houses and three apartments and a library, including minor demolition.

The town's county councillor, Vic Dennis, said he was pleased with the progress.

He said: “The building has declined from a proud place of learning to an eyesore over a number of years. I have been pushing at every opportunity to get a solution for this site, ever since I was elected in 2017, so this is a very welcome step forward for Narberth.”

“This proposal extends and builds on the popular retail offer already in the High Street. whilst accommodating plans for the relocation of the town's library and contributing to local housing needs.

“This will deliver another piece of important town centre regeneration in accordance with Pembrokeshire County Council’s key corporate objective.

"This also demonstrates the council's willingness to support local businesses.

“I very much look forward to the next step in the life of this building which will become an iconic gateway into the town centre.”