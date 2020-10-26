TENBY'S mayor has vowed to lay a wreath at the town's war memorial on Remembrance Sunday, despite the Welsh firebreak lockdown.

“If my grandfather could land on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, then I am sure that I can lay a wreath on behalf of the town - and I will,” Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall told Tenby Town Council.

The service will still take place this year at 11 am on Sunday November 8, but there will be no parade because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Town clerk Andrew Davies said: "It it will be a very much scaled-down service and wreath laying ceremony involving just the mayoral party, the deputy Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, councillors and representatives of the Royal British Legion.

"While we realise that many people may want to join with us at the war memorial to mark the service and sacrifice of those who have perished as a result of conflict, large gatherings are not permitted under Covid-19 restrictions.

"We understand that this is deeply disappointing, but the restrictions have been applied to help protect the health and well-being of the public in these unprecedented times.

"Members of the public are therefore being encouraged to follow the Royal British Legion’s national guidelines and mark the occasion by pausing for the two minutes silence in their homes, on their doorsteps or in their gardens.

"The gates of the war memorial will remain open following the service for local organisations to lay their wreaths at their own convenience either on the Sunday or the next few days after.

"Organisations who have ordered wreaths in the past can still collect them from the De Valence between 10.30 am and 2 pm on weekdays from Tuesday 27th October. Please telephone 01834 842730 to make an appointment to arrange collection."