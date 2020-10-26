A WEBPAGE has been set up to keep residents of Penally and the surrounding areas up to date with key information relating to the housing of asylum seekers at the MoD base in the village.
The web page at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/penally-community-information includes a list of frequently asked questions relating to the site.
Residents are urged to check the page for updates.
People will also be able to find links to virtual community meetings held on the issue, Pembrokeshire County Council press releases regarding the camp and a contact email address for further information.
Pembrokeshire County Council Leader Cllr David Simpson said: “It is important for residents to be able to find information about the camp easily and to know that information is accurate, collated by the Council, Dyfed-Powys Police and the Home Office.
“Hopefully the FAQs will answer some of the questions that are being asked and we will have the ability to update and add further information to the page as required.”