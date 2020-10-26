Eighty-seven coronavirus cases were recorded across the Hywel Dda Health Board area yesterday, the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) show.

The vast majority of cases were recorded in Carmarthenshire, which had 72 confirmed cases. Pembrokeshire had five cases and Ceredigion 10.

To date, the three counties have had 2,432 cases -- Pembrokeshire 524, Carmarthenshire 1,689, and Ceredigion 219.

Across Wales, 1,158 cases were reported to PHW from 14,686 tests. To date, 43,839 cases have been confirmed across the country.

Six deaths were recorded across Wales yesterday, with one in the Hywel Dda area.

To date, 72 deaths have been recorded across the three counties.

Dr Eleri Davies, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:“Public Health Wales is reminding people that fire-break restrictions came into effect in Wales at 6pm on Friday, October 23, and will last until the start of Monday, November 9.

“We urge the public to stick to the new rules, which are vital to help us regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“Although national and local measures have made a difference, further action is now needed. Cases continue to rise in Wales, hospital admissions are increasing, including those into critical care, and sadly so are the numbers of people dying from the virus.

“Under the rules, people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes. They must not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with.

“Certain businesses and venues, including bars, restaurants and most shops must close.

“Secondary schools will provide learning online only for the week after half-term, other than for children in years seven and eight. Primary schools and childcare settings will remain open.

“Face coverings continue to be mandatory in the indoor public spaces that remain open, subject to certain exemptions and exceptions, including on public transport and in taxis.

“More information about the new rules is available at the Welsh Government website.

“During the firebreak it is still important to look after your health, and you can you continue to attend appointments and seek help for urgent medical issues.

“Attending a booked NHS flu vaccination appointment and any of Public Health Wales’ screening clinics is a legitimate reason to travel during the firebreak.

“NHS Wales is still here to help you if you need care, and it’s important you continue to attend appointments and seek help for urgent medical issues. You can leave your home to access local health services, including your GP surgery, dentist, optometrist or other health service.

“You should phone beforehand and follow any guidance your local surgery, dentist, optometrist or health service has put in place to protect you and staff, including the need to keep 2m away from other patients.

“It’s especially important to look after our mental health and wellbeing at this time. You can find sources of advice and guidance on our website if you need some help or are worried about a loved one.

“If you or a member of your household develop symptoms of the Coronavirus, such as a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.

“Helpful advice and support is available via the NHS COVID-19 app. As well as providing alerts if you have been in contact with someone with Coronavirus, the app will also tell you the current risk level in your area.

“Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.

“For those travelling from overseas, as of 4am on Sunday 25 October, the Canary Islands, Denmark, the Maldives and the Greek Island of Mykonos have been added to the Welsh Government’s list of countries from where you may travel to Wales without the need to self isolate."