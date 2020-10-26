A disused council building will be demolished to make way for a reablement centre for those leaving hospital if planning permission is granted.
An application to demolish Haverfordia House on Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council.
It forms part of the authority’s plan for a reablement centre and older person’s accommodation on the site which will incorporate some of Rifleman’s Field car park, which it backs on to, subject to legal changes to the current parking order.
The three-storey office block had been leased by the council which bought the freehold for £200,000 using its Housing Revenue Account, to facilitate the development following a cabinet decision in September 2019.
Welsh Government funding is being sought for the development via the Integrated Care Fund with the aim of building 12 reablement beds to prevent hospital admittance or improve discharge along with 20 units of older person’s accommodation.
The demolition application, yet to be decided, includes reference to specialist asbestos removal.