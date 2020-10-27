SINCE the beginning of 2020, Network Rail has seen an increase in level crossing misuse around Pembrokeshire, including a collision between a car and a moving train

Three level crossings: Beavers Hill, Llanion, and Manorbier Newton, have seen a total of seven incidents; six of these were reported as near misses, while Llanion saw a car driving into the side of a train.

Thankfully, no-one was hurt in these incidents, but one train driver said: “I missed the vehicle, but it was uncomfortably close” - showing the effect this also has on train drivers.

Network Rail urges all level crossing users to remain vigilant in their use.

Ronnie Gallagher, route level crossing manager at Network Rail said: “You should never try to rush to beat a train over a level crossing.

“The risk to your life, and that of others, is too great to gamble with on the railway. We would like remind all level crossing users that they need to give way to approaching trains and listen out for the train horn.”

British Transport Police embedded inspector Beata Evans said: “Each year, hundreds of people take risks on and around the railway, resulting in tragic consequences and life-changing injuries.

“People should never anticipate when the next train is due - the reduced number of passenger trains running on the network allows more freight services to operate, which can travel at any time of day or night.

“We are continuing to proactively patrol the railway network across Wales. Safety is our number one priority and we’re reminding everyone of the importance of taking care around the railway.”

For anyone using these three level crossings in West Wales It is key to remember that:

• Road users should give way to approaching trains

• If road users see a train approaching the level crossing, they should stop and allow it to pass

• Train drivers are instructed to sound the train horn before proceeding over the crossing. This is intended to warn road users that the train is approaching

• The train horn is NOT an indication that it is safe for a road user to cross in front of an approaching train