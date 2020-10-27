A DEVELOPER to build 11 new council houses in Tiers Cross is being sought by Pembrokeshire County Council.
The council’s plan for Tudor Place saw the existing homes demolished to be replaced by new houses designed to be ‘lifetime homes’ which can be easily adapted to meet the changing needs of tenants.
A delegated decision to invite and evaluate tenders for the development of the homes with a procurement value of £2.3million has been signed off by cabinet member for housing Cllr Michelle Bateman and the director of social services and housing Jonathan Griffiths.
Mr Griffiths has also been given delegated authority to award the contract the decision notice, published on October 21, adds.
Tudor Place was built in the 1940s and 50s with an original lifespan of around 50 to 60 years and a previous council report said that repairs and maintenance issues led to discussions with residents about redeveloping the site.
A planning application for the site was approved last year for a mix of housing types including two specially adapted properties and a number with ground floor accessible wet rooms.
