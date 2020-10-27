PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Cabinet will meet next Monday, November 2, to decide on grants totalling almost £165,000.
The Cabinet will consider nine recommendations for approval for grants under the Second Home Council Tax - Community Element Enhancing Pembrokeshire Grant scheme.
The scheme uses funds from raised from a Council Tax premium on Second Homes and empty properties in the county.
Among the projects applying for support is Age Cymru Dyfed, which wants to promote and provide outreach services from Haverfordwest throughout Pembrokeshire.
The Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre is applying for money to help the centre gain nationally recognised museum accreditation.
And a project by Resilience Network Pembrokeshire seeks to champion and develop allotments, encouraging new sites and community growing land.
The Cabinet meets remotely at 10am on November 2, and the meeting will be webcast live.
