RECENT results at Pembroke Bridge Club were as follows; Tuesday, October 13, 6 Tables: 1st Pat Francis and Helen Morgan 69.44, 2nd Richard and Margaret Caley 56.89, 3rd Kevin Thomas and Liz Crockford 57.68, 4th Peter Milewski and Anthony Stevens 57.22.
Thursday, October 15, 5 Tables: 1st Lee Collier and Cindy Middleton 65.26, 2nd Julie Milewski and Irene Delahunty 56.25, 3rd Peter Milewski and Anthony Stevens 55.26.
Friday, October 16, 8 Tables: 1st Lee Collier and Irene Delahunty 66.67, 2nd Kay Clement and Jennifer Wardell 64.52, 3rd Tina Torkington and Frances Williams 61.57, 4th Martin and Aileen Neilan 56.47, 5th Peter and Julie Milewski 51.52.
Tuesday, October 20, 6 Tables: 1st Irene Delahunty and Julie Milewski 67.22, 2nd Anthony Stevens and Peter Milewski 64.44, 3rd Cindy Middleton and Derek Earle 63.33, 4th Richard and Margaret Caley 61.57.
Thursday, October 22, 6 Tables: 1st Anthony Stevens and Peter Milewski 74.44, 2nd Keith Davidson and Jennifer Wardell 66.11, 3rd Peter Oeppen and Carmel Wiseman 53.89, 4th Richard and Margaret Caley 56.33.
Friday October 23, 6 Tables: 1st Irene Delahunty and Lee Collier 71.11, 2nd Carmel Wiseman and Peter Oeppen 58.33, 3rd Peter and Julie Milewski 56.67, 4th Liz Richardson and Anne Dalziel 53.89 4th Sarah Greener and Matt Greener 51.11.
Pembroke Bridge Club continues to play together three times a week, Tuesday mornings at 11am, Thursday afternoons at 2pm and Friday mornings at 11am.
All these sessions are on Bridge Base Online with Sarah Amos, National Director, on hand at every single session.
The sessions are for Pembroke Club and guests only and the start times are prompt. Immediate results and Masterpoints are awarded automatically at the end of every game.
Bridge ‘lessons’ continue with club teacher Peter Milewski with his classes on-line, in the Teacher’s Corner, on Wednesday mornings also on the BBO website and begin at 11am.
These lessons are a continuation from the Wednesday beginner/intermediate group which the club normally run in Kilgetty. The online class average four tables weekly.
If anyone would like to join the online bridge classes you would be most welcome. For any further details please call 01646 622002.