PEMBROKESHIRE people are being urged to celebrate Halloween and Bonfire night safely with added restrictions in place this year.

Emergency services are reinforcing the key messages of being safe over Halloween and Fireworks night to children and young people and being respectful to others within their communities.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) is encouraging the public to celebrate both evenings in the safest way possible.

With many fireworks displays cancelled, some may want to host their own party at home.

MAWWFRS has reminded everyone that it is illegal to light fireworks after 11pm and that if you have a firework party in your garden with non-permitted visitors, you will be breaking the law and putting everyone at risk of catching Covid-19.

Local authorities have also banned setting off fireworks in a park or other public open spaces.

If you do buy fireworks for your own use, you should always follow the Firework Code.

The Fire Service, Police and Local Authorities are also strongly advising the public against building private bonfires.

MAWWFRS Arson Reduction Manager, Richie Vaughan-Williams explains: “With Wales under national lockdown we are encouraging the community to respect their neighbours, protect emergency services and enjoy celebrations at home.

“Over this period, we will be working with our partner organisations, supporting our most vulnerable people who have been subjected to anti- social behaviour and crimes. If you are aware of anyone who may be selling illegal fireworks, please contact the Police by phoning 101.

“Remember it is illegal to light fireworks after 11pm and we remind our communities to celebrate Halloween and Bonfire Night safely by following the Fireworks code and to respect neighbours who do not wish to participate in these celebrations.

“We advise pet owners to keep their animals indoors, cats and dogs may become scared of the loud noises. Your neighbours may also have pets, be considerate and let them know if you intend celebrating.

“Please be safe over the forthcoming weeks and remember to respect neighbours, protect emergency services and enjoy celebrations safely and ensure that you observe all of the lockdown rules in Wales.”