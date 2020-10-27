A WOMAN who breached fire-break lockdown rules to visit Penally Camp has been fined £60 by police.
Officers said: "A female who was spending time with the asylum seekers over the weekend was advised about her non-essential travel to the asylum accommodation centre.
"After failing to adhere to a warning she was issued with a Covid fixed penalty notice and made to leave."
The 17-day fire-break lockdown in Wales came into force at 6pm last Friday, October 23, and is in place until November 9.
*The coronavirus regulations include provisions for a fixed penalty notice to be issued for most types of breaches of the regulations, carrying a fine of £60.
This is increased to £120 for a second offence and continues to double for repeated offences, up to a maximum of £1,920.
If prosecuted, however, a court can impose any fine - this is not limited.
