Police officers were bitten and punched by a man who was running around Milford Haven, naked from the waist down, after taking Spice.
Adam Michael Nicholas, of Howarth Close, Milford Haven, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, October 26.
Nicholas, 47, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency and three charges of assaulting an emergency worker.
Ann Griffiths, prosecuting, said a concerned member of the public rang 999 at 6am on October 25, to report that a man was running around half-naked in Milford Haven.
He was also reported to be groaning and trying doors in a communal area, and looked through a woman’s keyhole at her.
Nicholas was found completely naked from the waist down, with his genitals exposed.
Miss Griffiths said: “He was hostile and assaulted police officers when challenged. There was quite a struggle.”
The officers were bitten and punched, and Nicholas wrap his legs around an officer’s neck.
They were left with injuries including possible concussion, bruises, grazing, broken skin and an injured wrist.
A pair of £100 spectacles were damaged during the incident.
Miss Griffiths added: “It was aggravated assault on emergency workers.”
Pava spray had to be used to bring Nicholas under control.
Nicholas admitted he had taken Spice, magic mushrooms and crack-cocaine.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said Nicholas had been out of trouble since 2012.
“He had taken the drug spice and was completely out of it at the time.”
Magistrates adjourned the case until November 18 for a probation report to be completed.
Nicholas was released on bail with the condition not to contact a witness.
Comments are closed on this article.