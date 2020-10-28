A driver was left with serious injuries when his BMW span across the road during a collision on the A40.

Earl Goodridge, of Cefn Coed, Dwrbach, Fishguard, was due to stand trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, October 26, but changed his plea to guilty at the start of the hearing.

Goodridge, 25, admitted driving a BMW on the A40 at Trecwn without due care and attention on February 20.

The court heard that Goodridge was travelling home along the A40 towards Fishguard when he lost control of his car and hit barriers under a railway bridge.

The vehicle continued sideways down the road into the opposite carriageway and collided with an oncoming car.

Ann Griffiths, prosecuting, said a witness had a ‘bad feeling it was going to lose control’ in the moments before Goodridge’s BMW was seen to spin in the road then collide with the front of a Volvo.

Screams were heard coming from the damaged BMW, and its turbo ended up further down the road after becoming detached during the impact.

Goodridge, who was of clean character, sustained serious injuries including a bleed on his brain, a pelvic fracture and lower leg contusion. He could not explain how the accident occurred.

The other driver sustained slight injuries, and both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Goodridge, who represented himself, told the bench he was a qualified mechanic and held a clean-driving licence.

He said: “I always pay attention while I’m driving because I know the repercussions of what can happen.”

“The last thing I remember is driving past Morrisons garage then waking up in hospital.”

Care-worker Goodridge added he had only owned the BMW for a month before the collision.

“It is the first time owning a rear-wheel-drive car. There’s loads that can go wrong with rear-wheel-drive cars.”

He added that the road had a 60mph limit, and he would not have been travelling at an excessive speed.

“I have lost a few friends to car crashes, I have no reason to drive fast.”

Magistrates ordered Goodridge to pay £693 in a fine, costs and a surcharge. Seven penalty points were added to his licence.