A TRIP to Tenby to buy a bouncy castle during the first coronavirus lockdown period earlier this year has proved costly for a 24-year-old man.
Marian Voinia of Highmead, Llanybydder, found the case against him proved in his absence under the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard that Voinia was caught on April 10 on the A477 Amroth turn, near Tenby, away from the place he was living during the emergency period without reasonable excuse, having travelled with a friend in order for the friend to buy a bouncy castle.
He was fined £660, with prosecution costs of £85 costs and a £66 victim surcharge.
