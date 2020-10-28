A ‘horrendous experience’ while taking Spice led to spectacle damage and time in the cells.

Darren Roberts, formerly of Milford Haven, now of Station Road, St Clears, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates from custody on Monday, October 26.

Roberts, 29, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and criminal damage.

Ann Griffiths, prosecuting, said police were called to an address in Trafalgar Road, Milford Haven, because of concerns about Roberts’ behaviour in the early hours of Sunday, October 25.

“Officers were told he had consumed some things and was being violent, and was up and down.

“He was aggressive towards the police and it was necessary to take control of him because his behaviour was clearly erratic.”

A pair of £20 glasses belonging to an officer were damaged beyond repair when Roberts was restrained.

Roberts resisted arrest and refused to leave the property.

Miss Griffiths said: “He was holding onto the door-frame and not complying with being arrested.”

Leg restraints had to be applied and Roberts was taken to hospital to be assessed.

He stated he had consumed the drug Spice that day.

The court heard that Roberts was subject to post-sentence supervision.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “It was not his intention to get anywhere near that level of intoxication. He has had time in the cells to think about it and it has really shaken him up.

“He asked me to express his genuine remorse for what happened. He wants to apologise to the officer and pay for his spectacles.”

Mr Lloyd added that Roberts had a ‘horrendous experience’ with the drug and wanted to get clean.

“He says he no longer wants to be in Pembrokeshire. He accepts that when he is here, he is mixing with the wrong people.”

Magistrates imposed a community order with a four-week 7pm to 7am tagged-curfew.

Roberts was ordered to pay £200 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.