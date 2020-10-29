A teen hoped police had not spotted him after he made the foolish decision to drink-drive, a court has heard.

Bradley Adam John, of Nine Wells, Solva, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 27.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police noticed a Ford Fiesta travelling in the opposite direction, while on routine patrol in Haverfordwest on July 29.

“He appeared to realise that they were police and sped off along Back Lane and into Stokes Avenue.

“He pulled into to a parking space, and in doing so, went through a no-entry sign.”

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “There is no suggestion it was a high-speed chase. He saw the police officers, and obviously knew he had a drink, and tried to zip off and pull into a parking space, hoping that they had not seen him.”

Officers could smell alcohol when they spoke to John and he was found to have 44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “He saw the police and he panicked. He has never been in trouble before.

“He is genuinely sorry for the risk that he took.”

Mr Lloyd added that John, 19, had consumed a small amount of alcohol and eaten food, and thought he would be under the limit.

“It was foolish to take that risk.”

Magistrates fined John £250 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.