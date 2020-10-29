A Llechryd man has admitted heroin possession.
Justin Benjamin Ryan Mcfee, of Maesyderi, Llechryd, pleaded guilty to Class A drug possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 27.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police discovered 1.49 grams of diamorphine when they executed a search warrant at McFee’s home in Felindre Farchog on February 27.
The court heard McFee, 24, was subject to a community order at the time for a previous drug offence.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said McFee cooperated with the officers involved.
“He has been fully compliant with the community order and is getting the support that he needs. He is now in a stable environment and things are going well for him.”
Magistrates revoked McFee’s existing order and sentenced him to a nine-month community order with a five-day rehabilitation activity and six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.
He was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.
A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.
The chairman of the bench said: “Here is an opportunity to engage with probation and really get yourself clear of this problem.”
Comments are closed on this article.