PEMBROKESHIRE's only Wales Air Ambulance charity shop has been saved from closure.

The lifesaving charity has taken the difficult decision to shut five of its fundraising retail outlets but is keeping 12 open, including its one in Tenby.

In a message to supporters, the chair of the charity's trustees, Dave Gilbert, said: "It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the permanent closure of our shops in Bridgend, Pontypridd, Rhayader, Newtown and Llandudno.

This very difficult decision comes following a review of our retail operation and has been further influenced by the events of the past six months. "It is also in anticipation of the future. The world is a different place and behaviours and financial priorities are changing as a result of the pandemic. Therefore, we have to prepare for the long-term changes, challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

"To continue our vital lifesaving service for the people of Wales, we need to remain strong. We need to be resilient and reflective of the change that’s happening.

"To our colleagues and volunteers who have worked in these shops, as well as the supporters who have bought from, and donated to, those stores – we offer our heartfelt thanks.

We’ve attended over 36,000 missions since 2001 and you have played a significant part in allowing us to be there for those people who needed our help. You are lifesavers.

"Your contributions have been invaluable and I hope that you will continue to support our lifesaving service in other ways."

Along with Tenby, the shops that will remain open are in Swansea, Cardiff, Bangor, Wrexham, Blackwood, Tywyn, Abergavenny, Whitchurch, Caernarfon and Mumbles.

Mr Gilbert added: "We share your sadness at these closures but we also hope that you understand the reasons. Next year, Wales Air Ambulance will mark its 20th anniversary. Over the past 20 years, we’ve been able to save many thousands of lives across Wales. We want to make sure that we remain strong and are still here, saving lives, in another 20 years.

"Thank you for your ongoing support. With your help, we can continue to be there for the people of Wales in their time of greatest need."