SEVEN awards have been made by Pembroke Dock Town Council to those who the public felt went above and beyond to help others during the last lockdown.
After the last lockdown, Pembroke Dock Town Council asked members of the community to nominate those who they felt went above and beyond to help others.
The council received a number of nominations with different stories of how people supported each other throughout the lockdown.
The awards given were as follows
• Freddie Brown – For his work at Llanion Cemetery.
• Kirsty Stewart – For her deliveries from Pennar Stores to shielding members of the community.
• Justin’s Joints – For their deliveries and assistance to shielding members of the community.
• Maria Williams – For making countless masks for people in the community with funds being donated to Bethel Chapel.
• Jackie Hoadley – Fostered four children, provided support to a number of people.
• Layla Brace – Community fund raising for key workers.
• Karen Hayes – For the fantastic postal service provided from Something Different in St Govan’s Centre.
Town Clerk Sarah Scourfield said: “Councillors said that it is important to recognise the great work undertaken by members of the community especially during this difficult time, they stated that it was great to hear such positive stories.”