Popular TV GP Dr Hilary Jones is preparing to reveal worthy winners as local health heroes are honoured in the Western Telegraph’s 2020 Health and Care Awards.

Nominations closed on October 26 for the awards, which are being held in association with Bluestone National Park Resort and BMI Werndale Hospital.

The event will be held digitally on December 5, and will shine a light on the essential work of our health and care workers.

Dr Hilary Jones, well-known GP, TV presenter, medical broadcaster, author and public speaker will be welcomed back as compere this year.

Dr Hilary said: “I am very much looking forward to hosting the Western Telegraph health and care awards once again this year.

“It is a shame this has to be done remotely and digitally rather than being there in person, which always so lovely to do because it means so much to meet people face-to-face. But we are undaunted and the show will go on.

“The awards are an important and morale boosting recognition of all the fantastic work that so many people perform in health care and these last few months have been particularly difficult and challenging.

“We are living through an unprecedented time which has affected every one of our lives one way or another. The pandemic has been a medical hammer blow for the entire country but we have lived through worse and if we all pull together we will get through this and come out the other side perhaps even stronger and with more noble priorities in the future.

“I’m proud to be a colleague of all the nominees and their teams and I am in awe of the dedication skill compassion and effort they all put into their careers.

"Thank you for that, thank you for inviting me back to be your host and I look forward to revealing all the worthy winners very soon.”

For more information visit www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/healthandcareawards