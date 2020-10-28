YELLOW weather warnings have been issued for Wales with periods of heavy rain expected to hit the country from tomorrow, Thursday, October 29.

The warnings are in place until 23:59 on Sunday, November 1.

The Met Office has said that there could be up to 30-40mm of rain between Thursday and Friday whilst on higher grounds that could be between 50-80mm.

There could also be an additional 20-30mm expected on Saturday, with more rain forecast for Sunday.

They have also warned that some flooding to homes and businesses could be caused by the rain and that there could be possible power cuts.

Roads may also be flooded, and spray could also lead to difficult driving conditions.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Given the time of year the strong winds and rainfall are likely to lead to enhanced leaf fall which may result in additional surface water flooding due to the blocking of drainage channels.

“Following wet weather across these areas on Thursday and Friday, further spells of heavy rain are expected during Saturday.

“An additional 20-30 mm can be expected widely with 40-60 mm across higher ground. Across some hills and mountains 80-100 mm may accumulate, particularly northwest Wales.

“Outbreaks of rain will spread across the UK during Sunday with prolonged spells of heavy rain likely across Wales and northwest England.

“Following heavy rain in these areas during previous days, further flooding impacts and disruption to transport is likely.

“The heaviest rainfall is expected across the hills and mountains of northwest Wales and Cumbria. Strong winds are likely with potential for leaf fall to exacerbate flooding in places.”